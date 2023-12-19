Florida man admits being guilty of making threats to kill Supreme Court justice

(MENAFN) Last week, a man from Florida pleaded guilty to making threats to kill a Supreme Court justice.



In a press release from the Justice Department, Neal Brij Sidhwaney, 43, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, claimed to have called a member of the Supreme Court on July 31 "and left an expletive-laden, threatening voicemail message."



Court records indicate that Sidhwaney was arrested in August, and on Friday, he entered a guilty plea for transmitting an interstate threat to kill.



Although the Justice Department did not specify the targeted justice in the threatening call, online court documents disclosed that Chief Justice John Roberts was the intended recipient of the threat.



“The identified official is Chief Justice John Roberts whom he allegedly contacted by phone call and threatened to kill,” As per a competency assessment filed online with a federal court in Florida for Sidhwaney.



The case was investigated by the US Supreme Court Police Protective Intelligence Unit in collaboration with the Capitol Police Threat Assessment Section, as reported by the Justice Department.



Sidhwaney could potentially face up to five years in federal prison, and as of now, a sentencing date has not been established.

