BX Swiss AG / Key word(s): Investment/Strategic Company Decision

Leonteq acquires a stake in the Swiss stock exchange BX Swiss

19.12.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

BX Swiss has an additional shareholder: The leading financial services company Leonteq has acquired a 10% stake in the Swiss stock exchange. BX Swiss is a subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart Group. Leonteq maintains a close partnership with BX Swiss. Leonteq has been operating as an issuer since 2021 and has successfully been offering structured products in the regulated trading segment deriBX and listing exchange-traded products. With the acquisition of a 10% share of BX Swiss by Leonteq for a single-digit million amount, the two financial institutions are laying the foundation for a long-term strategic partnership. BX Swiss will benefit from Leonteq's investment solutions ecosystem, which facilitates connectivity and collaboration with local and global financial market participants. In return, Leonteq will gain access to the ecosystem of Boerse Stuttgart Group, the sixth largest exchange group in Europe, and will be able to participate in the growth of Swiss exchange BX Swiss. Furthermore, the partnership aims to strengthen the position of regulated exchange trading. ((With a strategic partner like Leonteq, we can create ideal conditions for our partners. Together, we focus on the needs of self-directed investors in Switzerland and enable them to trade securities easily and cost-effectively, also thanks to our low-fee strategy.)), says Lucas Bruggeman, CEO of BX Swiss. ((The investment of Leonteq as an international financial market player in our Swiss exchange BX Swiss underlines the European perspective of our exchange group and our growth ambitions in the capital markets business. The partnership will enable us to strengthen exchange trading in structured products and other asset classes in Switzerland and to implement innovative trading and fee models.)), says Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group and Chairman of the Board of BX Swiss. Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq, stated: ((BX Swiss is an attractive partner with whom Leonteq shares a strong fit in terms of client focus and innovation. We believe that exchange access and listing of investment products will continue to play an important role for our partners and clients. We are committed to further expanding our product offering and ecosystem, and a strategic stake in BX Swiss underpins our commitment to transparency, service and liquidity, a key focus for Leonteq since its foundation in 2007.))

