EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Results of the Public Share Buyback Offer – maximum possible number of 500,000 shares tendered

19.12.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Results of the Public Share Buyback Offer – maximum possible number of 500,000

shares tendered Frankfurt am Main, December 19, 2023 On November 22, 2023, Brockhaus Technologies AG (ISIN: DE000A2GSU42,“ Brockhaus Technologies ”,“ BKHT ” or the " Company ") has published a public share buyback offer to the shareholders of the Company for a total of up to 500,000 shares at a price of EUR 22.00 per share (the

“ Share Buyback Offer ”). By the end of the extended acceptance period on December

14, 2023 (24:00

CET), a total of 868,505

BKHT shares have been tendered to the Company. As the total number of shares for which the Share Buyback Offer has been accepted exceeds the maximum number of 500,000

BKHT shares, the BKHT shares tendered for buyback will be acquired proportionally. Any fractional amounts are always rounded down. The settlement of the Share Buyback Offer is expected to take place on or around December

28, 2023. Following completion of the transaction, the Company will hold approximately 4.57% of its share capital as treasury shares. The treasury shares held by the Company do neither confer voting rights nor dividend rights. Brockhaus Technologies reserves the right to buy back further shares at a later date. In principle, Brockhaus Technologies can buy back shares amounting to up to 10% in total of the company's share capital until June

21, 2027, on the basis of an authorization granted by the company's Annual General Meeting on June

22, 2022. Further information on the repurchase offer are available on the Company's website () under the heading "Investor Relations – Share Buyback Offer".

Important note This communication may not be published, distributed or transmitted in or into the United States of America. This communication is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person who is a citizen or resident of, or located in, any state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, access or use would be contrary to law or would require registration or authorization in any such jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase securities or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Brockhaus Technologies AG. The terms and conditions and other provisions relating to the public share buyback offer are set out in the offer document, which has neither been submitted for review to nor approved by BaFin. The share buyback offer does not comply with the requirements of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG). Holders of shares in Brockhaus Technologies AG are strongly advised to read the offer document and, if necessary, to seek independent advice with respect to the matters contained therein. The dissemination, publication or distribution of this announcement may be subject to legal restrictions in jurisdictions outside the Federal Republic of Germany. Persons resident in or subject to the laws of any other jurisdiction should inform themselves about and observe any applicable requirements.

About Brockhaus Technologies Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovations champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, Brockhaus Technologies offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For more information, please visit:

Contact information For investors: Paul Göhring Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 978 Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971 E-mail: ...

For media: GFD - Gesellschaft für Finanzkommunikation Phone: +49 69 97 12 47 33 Fax: +49 69 97 12 47 20 E-mail: ...



19.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6 60313 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 2043 409 0 Fax: +49 (0)69 2043 409 71 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2GSU42 WKN: A2GSU4 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1799451



End of News EQS News Service