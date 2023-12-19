(MENAFN- EQS Group)

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ ACQUIRES 10% STAKE IN BX SWISS

Zurich, 19 December 2023



Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) acquires a 10% stake in the Swiss stock exchange BX Swiss. Leonteq thus becomes a shareholder of BX Swiss and expands its ecosystem with an important player in the Swiss financial market.

With the acquisition of a 10% stake in BX Swiss for a single-digit million amount, Leonteq is creating the basis for a long-term strategic partnership. The shares were acquired from the Boerse Stuttgart Group.

BX Swiss will benefit from Leonteq's ecosystem for investment solutions, which facilitates connectivity and collaboration with local and global players in the Swiss financial services sector. In return, Leonteq will gain access to the ecosystem of Boerse Stuttgart Group, the sixth largest exchange group in Europe, and will be able to participate directly in the growth of BX Swiss.

Leonteq already has a close partnership with BX Swiss, the second largest stock exchange in Switzerland. Leonteq has been operating as an issuer on the BX Swiss since 2021 and has successfully listed structured products in the regulated trading segment of deriBX and also listed exchange-traded products.

The two companies are also united by the vision of offering private and institutional investors efficient and cost-effective financial services through their digital platforms and products. For example, BX Swiss displays real-time prices for all securities tradable on its platform free of charge. In addition, both Leonteq and BX Swiss have been committed to transparency and knowledge transfer in the area of investment products and investment topics since their foundation.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq, stated: "BX Swiss is an attractive partner with whom Leonteq shares a strong fit in terms of client focus and innovation. We believe that exchange access and listing of investment products will continue to play an important role for our partners and clients. We are committed to further expanding our product offering and ecosystem, and a strategic stake in BX Swiss underpins our commitment to transparency, service and liquidity, a key focus for Leonteq since its foundation in 2007.”

Lucas Bruggeman, CEO of BX Swiss, said: "With a strategic partner like Leonteq, we can create ideal conditions for our partners. Together, we focus on the needs of self-directed investors in Switzerland and enable them to trade securities easily and cost-effectively, also thanks to our low-fee strategy."

BX Swiss AG is an established stock exchange based in Zurich whose origins date back to 1884. It is part of the Boerse Stuttgart Group and is subject to the Financial Market Infrastructure Act and supervision by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. It offers active investors access to financial products such as equities from over 30 markets in Swiss francs, AMCs, ETFs, ETPs on various cryptocurrencies, bonds, investment funds and structured products (deriBX). BX Swiss was previously fully owned by the Boerse Stuttgart Group since March 2018.



