Mutares Has Successfully Completed The Acquisition Of 83.08% Equity Of The Teamtex Group From Nania Developpement And Crédit Mutuel Equity

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of 83.08% equity of the TeamTex group from Nania Developpement and Crédit Mutuel Equity

19.12.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of 83.08% equity of the TeamTex group from Nania Developpement and Crédit Mutuel Equity

Manufacturer of child restraint systems, through plastic injection moulding and blow moulding

New platform acquisition to strengthen the Retail & Food segment Revenues of approx. EUR 80 million in 2022 Munich, December 19, 2023 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of 83.08% of TeamTex Management and its subsidiaries (“TeamTex”) from Nania Developpement and Crédit Mutuel Equity. The transaction will further strengthen the Retail & Food segment as a new platform acquisition.

Headquartered in Charvieu-Chavagneux, France, with around 250 employees, TeamTex manufactures child restraint systems (car seats and accessories) through plastic injection moulding and blow moulding. With EUR 80 million in revenues in FY22 and a manufacturing capacity of over 17,000 units per day, the company is a leader in its industry. The products are distributed through sales points in over 56 countries, either directly or through local distributors. The company sells child restraint systems under its own brand NANIA, but also under private labels for some of its retail customers and importers or under licensing brands, such as Disney. With the establishment of subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and Brazil, TeamTex has oriented itself towards international markets. With this acquisition, Mutares intends to grow its exposure to the manufacturing and distribution of products for children and families. Alongside the Nania family, efforts will be made to grow the business in France and internationally, with a significant focus on quality, safety and customer service. Mutares also expect to further develop commercial relationships between TeamTex and its other portfolio company Prénatal in the Netherlands.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, net income in the holding company is expected to be in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For more information, please contact: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail:

...

Contact Press

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail:

...

Contact Press in France

CLAI

Matthieu Meunier

Phone:

+33 06 26 59 49 05

E-mail:

...

19.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Arnulfstr.19 80335 Munich Germany Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0 Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2NB650 WKN: A2NB65 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1797381



End of News EQS News Service