IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: Tender offer to the holders of Trust Preferred Securities of IKB Funding Trust I

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR PERSONS RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES OR AT AN ADDRESS IN THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.



Tender offer to the holders of Trust Preferred Securities of IKB Funding Trust I [Düsseldorf, 19 December 2023] IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG (the "Bidder") hereby gives notice of its tender offer to the holders of the securities issued by IKB Funding Trust I (ISIN DE0008592759, the "Securities") to purchase them at a purchase price equal to 69.50% of the principal amount in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions of the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 19 December 2023. The offer begins today, 19 December 2023, and ends on 24 January 2024 at 17:00 (CET), subject to extension. The offer is being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 19 December 2023, which can be obtained free of charge from the Tender Agent at the address below. The expected settlement date for the offer is 29 January 2024. In order to accept the offer, Securityholders must submit acceptances to their custodian or the direct participant through which they hold their Securities by the expiration deadline of the Offer. Securityholders who require assistance in accepting the offer should contact the Dealer Manager at the address below or their custodian. The relevant deadlines set by a Securityholder's custodian bank or by a direct participant through which the Securityholders hold Securities or by Clearstream Banking AG, Frankfurt am Main, and/or Clearstream Banking S.A., Luxembourg, and/or Euroclear Bank SA/NV may expire before the end of the period specified above. Enquiries regarding the offer should be addressed to the: Dealer Manager IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG Wilhelm-Bötzkes-Straße 1 40474 Düsseldorf Germany The Tender Offer Memorandum is available from the: Tender Agent Kroll Issuer Services Limited The Shard 32 London Bridge Street London SE1 9SG United Kingdom For the attention of Arlind Bytyqi / Paul Kamminga Phone: +44 20 7704 0880 Email: ... Web:

Contact:

Armin Baltzer, Investor Relations, Phone: +49 (0) 211 8221-6236, E-mail: ... IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG supports medium-sized companies with loans, risk management, capital market and advisory services.







