Ficas AG Welcomes Former Fidelity Portfolio Manager Harlan Carere.

Zug, Switzerland - 19 December 2023 - FiCAS AG is thrilled to announce the addition of Harlan Carere to their team. He is a highly experienced investment professional with a career spanning three decades, as well as multiple geographies and asset classes. He is a veteran of Goldman Sachs and Fidelity Investments. At Fidelity, Harlan held a number of Portfolio Management positions with a focus on technology and growth equities. In addition, he has managed market-neutral equities as a hedge fund manager and is an experienced Digital Asset investor. He is the founder and CEO of Coded Capital Management AG, a Digital Assets investment advisory. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was a Baker Scholar and Loeb Finance Prize recipient. Harlan states,“I am enthusiastic to join the highly skilled team here at FiCAS AG. I am particularly excited to do so as both an investor in, and advisor to, this company. Their products represent genuine innovation in the world of actively managed digital investments in terms of enabling flexibility of investments, income maximization, custodial security, excellence in execution and liquidity for clients all within the unmatched Swiss regulatory framework. As we look toward the next cycle, I expect that clients will have greater demands:

they will not want to choose between active management, liquidity, flexibility, security, strong regulation and income generation – they will rightfully demand it all. I am confident that Coded Capital and I will enhance the research capabilities of these products.” Marcel Niederberger, CEO of FiCAS AG, expressed his enthusiasm for Harlan becoming a valuable member of the team,“I am excited that Harlan is joining our team. His extensive experience goes beyond portfolio management, offering a wealth of expertise crucial for our company's growth in the fast-changing digital asset sector. He has a deep comprehension of both traditional financial markets and the dynamic world of Digital Assets. His extraordinary insight and the support of Coded Capital are valuable assets that promise significant progress for our company. This strategic partnership is set to enhance our services significantly, delivering substantial benefits to our clients.” Media Contact: Darko Novakovic

Phone: +41 41 720 40 06 About FiCAS AG: FiCAS AG, a Swiss asset management company, was founded in 2019 with the aim of providing investors with easy access to modern, actively managed crypto investment products issued by its subsidiary Bitcoin Capital AG and other partners. With its extensive financial and crypto expertise, FiCAS AG is able to actively manage Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) and Exchange Traded Instruments (ETIs) and react promptly to market changes. FiCAS AG's current discretionary investment strategy has been tried and tested for four years and has proven to be successful.

Disclaimer: This communication is advertisement and does not qualify as investment advice nor constitutes an offer of securities for sale. No liability shall be accepted for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this communication. Past performance returns generated through FiCAS AG's and its founder's management strategy, and correct price predictions by FiCAS AG' founder are not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained herein is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, United Kingdom, United States, or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Any securities pursuant to this communication have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The investment products described in this communication are intended for qualified investors in selected European countries.



