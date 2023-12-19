MPEDA Eyes Twofold Jump In Seafood Exports By 2030

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Dec 19 (KNN) The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has set a target to double the share of seafood exports by 2030.

Addressing an event on Monday, Deputy director of MPEDA (regional division) Archiman Lahiri said there is a global demand for seafood fr0m the country and the exporters need to be focused on the quality of the products.

The country's contribution of value-added seafood accounts for around 10 per cent of the total seafood exports, which translates into around USD 860 million.



India controls only 2.5 per cent of the total global value-added seafood trade of USD 34 billion.

“The target has been set for 20 per cent value-added seafood product exports by 2030, given the changing preferences in the consumer market. The export authority is pushing for a trained workforce to achieve the target of doubling the seafood exports by arranging a series of training programmes across the country,” he said.

The Odisha government has planned a new scheme - Promotion of Aquaculture and Shrimp Export Cell to promote processing units for value addition of fish within the state. The initiative will further increase the export competency of marine fish exporters.

Principal secretary of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Suresh Kumar Vashishth said Odisha exported seafood worth Rs 4,560 crore during the last financial year.



The total production was around 10 lakh metric tonnes, he said while assuring all support to facilitate seafood exports fr0m the state.

The intended value-added products are shrimp, sea-caught fish and farmed Tilapia. MPEDA has imparted hands-on training to 25 master trainers selected fr0m various seafood export companies in the state.



(KNN Bureau)