Nepal To Urge India For Onion Supply Amidst Restrictions

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 19 (KNN) The Nepal government has decided to reach out to the Indian government for onion supply upon major push from their onion traders, reported Kathmandu Post.

“As per the request by onion traders, we have decided to request the Indian government to send onion to Nepal. We will send the request soon,” said an official in the Industry Ministry of Nepal.

India added onions to its list of food staples with export restrictions on December 8, after wheat, rice and sugar.

The move aimed at containing domestic prices ahead of the national election next year will greatly affect Nepal, reported Kathmandu Post.

Nepal gets almost all of its onion requirement from the southern neighbour, and any ripple there is amplified when it reaches the Nepali bazars.

As per the Indian government directive, the export of onions will also be allowed based on permission granted by the government of India to other countries based on the request of their governments.

Nepali government officials say that they are also discussing with onion importers to source the spice from other countries too.

(KNN Bureau)