MSME Ministry To Launch Slew Of New Schemes Tomorrow

New Delhi, Dec 19 (KNN) The Ministry of MSMEs is all set to launch various sub schemes and hold the 2nd meeting of the National MSME Council under the RAMP Programme on 20 December 2023.

Narayan Rane, Union Minister for MSME and Chairman of National MSME Council; Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State for MSME and Vice Chairman of National MSME Council are expected to grace the occasion.

The National Council for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (National MSME Council) was constituted under the World Bank funded central sector scheme“Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance” (RAMP) vide OM on 19 January 2023.

The RAMP Programme aims at strengthening institutions and governance of MSME Programme at the Centre and State and supporting firm capabilities by improving access to finance and market.

The primary objective of the Council is to oversee inter-Central Ministerial/Departmental co-ordination, Centre State synergies and advise and monitor progress on the reforms mandated in the MSME sector including the RAMP programme.



As mandated, the National MSME Council has to meet twice a year. The first meeting of the National MSME Council was held on 10 May 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi and the second meeting will be held tomorrow to brief the Council on the developments and seek guidance.

The meeting will also have representatives from the key Central Ministries and departments and senior officials from the states, representatives of implementing agencies of various initiatives under RAMP etc.

