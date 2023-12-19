Radio Station Set Up For Journalism Faculty Students

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
MEHTHARLAM (Pajhwok): A radio station has been inaugurated for practical training of students of the Journalism Faculty at the Laghman University.
Acting Higher Education Minister Maulvi Neda Mohammad Nadeem, Governor Qari Zain
Abideen Abid and other officials attended the inaugural ceremony.
Abdul Malak Niazi, the governor's spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the FM radio accounted for about five million afghanis.
Meanwhile, students of the Journalism Faculty voiced their happiness over the government initiative that paved the way for their practical education alongside theoretical lessons.
Farooq Ahmadzai, a student of the faculty, told Pajhwok they would previously visit local radio stations for practical training. But now the facility is available on the campus.
Farmanullah, another student, hoped with the establishment of the facility, graduates from the faculty would easily work for other radio stations.
