Read The Algorithmic Non-Stable Currency Project ORIGIN Protocol In One Article

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) ORIGIN is a DeFi 3.0 protocol based on the algorithmic non-stable currency LGNS. It aims to build the world's first private and anonymous stablecoin payment ecosystem, set a global financial benchmark, and guide future financial development. This project uses a new set of innovative financial systems to create an accessible, democratic, inclusive, and independent ORIGIN world.

ORIGIN contract economics theory is the practical basis of the entire project and the core of the entire financial system. It contains the following four parts: internal coordination theory, the relationship between the real economy and the digital economy, social negotiation and distributed autonomy, and the game theory of the ORIGIN protocol. Based on the four major agreement rules, the following insurance policy leverage measures have also been introduced to ensure the agreement's robustness.

Based on the theory of ORIGIN contract economics, it innovates the logic of the operating mechanism and builds a complete closed loop in the business. The operating mechanism is as follows: treasury contract, sales contract, bond contract, stake contract, transaction turbine mechanism, FOMO POT prize pool, and anonymous stablecoin issuance contract. The seven significant contracts complement each other and form a complete financial ecosystem.







Under the complete ecosystem layout, the three essential tokens that support the ORIGIN project are introduced as follows:

1) The algorithmic non-stable currency LGNS belongs to the public chain, Ethereum, and the issuance method, minting issuance. It is the core token of the ORIGIN platform, mainly based on the minting output of reserve bonds and liquidity bonds. LGNS tokens can be bought in real-time from the Swap pool without discounts.

2) Anubis is a privacy-focused public blockchain with a total supply of 21,000,000 tokens. Its main objective is to develop a new ZKRollup protocol that can ensure address anonymity and smart contract data confidentiality.

3) Privacy Stable Coin A belongs to the Anubis public chain and is issued through minting. It is a privacy-anonymous stablecoin launched by the ORIGIN platform, anchored to the value of USDT (1A = 1 USDT). The ORIGIN platform adheres to the 1:1 reserve issuance guarantee mechanism; for every A token issued, there is 1 A in the treasury reserve pool. Sufficient USDT assets serve as anchor support.







Innovative ORIGIN incentive mechanism model:

1. LGNS staking system (Staking): The primary source of income, blocks explode every 8 hours; income is distributed every 8 hours.







2. Cobweb system: Corresponding tokens are minted for Cobweb System rewards based on the number of daily staked reward tokens.

3. DAO pool rewards: ORIGIN has preset DAO pool rewards for all members as rewards for outstanding members who promote the LGNS staking system.

4. Bond sales incentives: If the number of staked tokens K ≥ 1,000 or more, and the K value is obtained, promoting users to purchase will receive a 5% token reward. The rewards have a 5-day lock-up period, are released linearly every day, and are released within five days.

The primary sources of income of the ORIGIN platform include multiple aspects: transaction fees, profits from lending products, turnover from decentralized exchanges, the operation of the Anubis public chain, and the sale of assets in the Yuanverse financial field. These diversified revenue channels not only enhance the economic foundation of the platform but also provide continuous value returns for users and participants, jointly promoting the prosperity and development of the ORIGIN ecosystem.

The 5% transaction fee distribution mechanism is: 2.1% of the transaction fee is used for the repurchase and destruction of LGNS tokens; 0.9% of the transaction fee is used to support other ecosystem rewards; 2% of the transaction fee is allocated to the FOMO POT bonus pool.







ORIGIN builds an all-round, multi-level, interconnected digital financial ecosystem through the demonstration, experimentation, and development of anonymous people and believers. ORIGIN uses advanced blockchain technology, innovative financial theories, and complete economic models to innovate financial freedom and protect the privacy of human wealth.