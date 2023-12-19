Learn About The Innovative Experiment Of An Original Algorithm Non-Stable Currency LGNS In One Article

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) ORIGIN is a DeFi 3.0 protocol based on the algorithmic non-stable currency LGNS. It aims to build the world's first private and anonymous stablecoin payment ecosystem, set a global financial benchmark, and guide future financial development. ORIGIN is a platform that aims to provide stable and predictable currency issuance through advanced algorithmic technology. The platform enables individuals to issue algorithmic non-stable coins and mint non-stable coins to issue algorithmic privacy anonymous stable coins, thereby reducing reliance on traditional central banks. ORIGIN has proposed“everyone is an issuer” and“1:1 asset reserve anchoring issuance mechanism” to provide financial freedom and asset security solutions. With ORIGIN, individuals can enjoy the benefits of financial independence and secure asset management.







ORIGIN innovatively proposes the world's first private and anonymous stablecoin cross-chain interaction protocol, strengthening transaction data privacy protection. The ecosystem layout includes three stages: traffic entrance, ecosystem entrance, and ecosystem landing, covering bond sales, LGNS minting, the issuance of privacy stable currency A, and the digital people of Yuanverse AI intelligent cities and financial territories, etc.

In the flow entry stage, the issuance of the algorithmic non-stable currency LGNS is realized through bond sales, and users can participate through staking and enjoy inflation benefits;

The ecosystem entrance stage involves the minting and destruction of LGNS, the issuance of privacy stablecoin A, the establishment of the A pay anonymous payment ecosystem, and the provision of privacy-protecting payment tools for users;

In the ecosystem implementation stage, ORIGIN's innovation will be integrated into the intelligent AI Yuanverse city and financial territory to form a C2G2B integrated ecosystem and build a sustainable and diverse financial system;

As a representative of DeFi 3.0, ORIGIN provides more accessible, safer, and more private financial solutions through algorithmic technology innovation, pointing the way for future financial development.

With rigorous design and cutting-edge technology, ORIGIN ecosystem planning presents a comprehensive development blueprint for society to adapt to changing market demands and technological innovations.





