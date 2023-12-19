A New World Of Privacy And Anonymity On The ORIGIN Anubis Public Chain

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are the foundation of a new financial infrastructure, just as the Internet is the foundation of a new information infrastructure. The first information revolution was the printing press, followed by the telegraph, telephone, radio, television, and, of course, the Internet. The exciting thing about the Internet is that it combines all the other revolutions: you can listen to sounds, read text, and watch videos over the Internet. You can even do it all in one place, and the Internet has revolutionized access to content and democratized its creation.







The financial industry has yet to experience this series of revolutions and is not close to the level of free speech that the Internet has had on society. At best, most transactions today are conducted electronically, financial infrastructure uses the Internet to communicate, and the speed of execution of the financial system has increased significantly since the 1970s. However, the financial system has yet to undergo a critical transformation; finance has not even begun; we cannot create financial instruments ourselves, and the current financial system is equivalent to the printing stage of the information revolution.

ORIGIN will carry out a new transformation for each essential layer of DeFi, starting from the underlying consensus, upper application layer, ecosystem layer, and other components, providing users with new tools with scalability, ease of use, and liquidity potential. From the initial algorithm to the development of upper-level financial Lego, it supports the vast financial system contract universe in the new era of the future.

The ORIGIN Anubis public chain is committed to building a new privacy-oriented ZKRollup protocol to address the anonymity and confidentiality of smart contract data and logic. We focus on providing users with low gas fees, comprehensive smart contract privacy protection in the Ethereum ecosystem, and better support for the most commonly used assets, including ERC20, ERC721, and ERC1155, enabling them to be implemented in an EVM-compatible ecosystem with better composability.







ORIGIN Anubis Public Chain By opening up opportunities for democratizing new financial markets, society will benefit from the scale of past information revolutions. Still, it will change value, money, and finance this time. This infrastructure will be borderless, low-cost, fast, and, most importantly, let people trade things they never have. When the large-scale innovation movement triggered by DeFi spreads, you will finally realize the pioneering nature of the new world of privacy and anonymity brought by the ORIGIN Anubis public chain.