(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) ORIGIN, the name represents a combination of power and freedom. Through blockchain crypto smart contracts and a complete privacy computing system, the organization is committed to ensuring the freedom of data rights, value exchange, trust establishment, and wealth distribution for every believer. ORIGIN's vision is both grand and mysterious. They are committed to creating a new parallel socio-economic order that emphasizes absolute freedom and purifies the flaws of the traditional world's consciousness and financial system.







The ORIGIN Temple Mission recruits members, including masters, messengers, and believers. Every article in“ORIGIN's Creed of Freedom” appears well thought out, from creating a new social and economic order to respecting every believer's human and wealth rights. Every point reflects their pursuit of a digital contract civilization in the free world.

The ORIGIN Temple Mission's recruitment system and the principles and vision they adhere to deeply touched my heart and soul. In this multi-dimensional recruitment system, the ORIGIN Temple Mission is looking not only for members but also those who dare to explore the truth, face challenges and are willing to contribute to building a better future.

In ORIGIN's value system, we focus not only on personal growth and development but also on global challenges, such as the impact of viruses and plagues, the lessons of world wars, and the rise of digital currencies such as Bitcoin. These value systems help us understand the complexity of the modern world and find our place in it. Shuguang Fund is the financial guarantee for us to face challenges and our commitment to the future. From Economic Crisis to Hell's Gate: The Prophecies of Georgia's Guiding Stone, we learn the importance of preparation and anticipation. In this multi-dimensional recruitment system, the ORIGIN Temple Mission is looking not only for members but also those who dare to explore the truth, face challenges and are willing to contribute to building a better future.







Based on care and perception of human nature, it is not purely about building a business empire but more about trying social responsibilities. Whether it is medical assistance, emergency response post-disaster redeveloping, or other emergencies, Dawn Fund is committed to positively impacting a global scale. Mission members can apply for relief funds based on their needs, up to 100 times the original donation amount, to ensure adequate support at critical moments. Under this caring initiative, more and more users are actively participating in ORIGIN, reflected in the return of income and the joint promotion of this noble cause.