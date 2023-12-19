ORIGIN Next Generation Algorithmic Non-Stablecoin Financial Protocol

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) ORIGIN is a DeFi 3.0 protocol based on the algorithmic non-stable currency LGNS. It aims to build the world's first private and anonymous stablecoin payment ecosystem, set a global financial benchmark, and guide future financial development. ORIGIN uses advanced algorithmic technology to achieve stable and predictable currency issuance. It enables individuals to issue algorithmic non-stable coins and mint non-stable coins for issuing algorithmic privacy anonymous stablecoins. The aim is to reduce reliance on traditional central banks. ORIGIN has proposed“everyone is an issuer” and“1:1 asset reserve anchoring issuance mechanism” to provide financial freedom and asset security solutions.







ORIGIN innovatively proposes the world's first private and anonymous stablecoin cross-chain interaction protocol, strengthening transaction data privacy protection. The ecosystem layout includes three stages: traffic entrance, ecosystem entrance, and ecosystem landing, covering bond sales, LGNS minting, the issuance of privacy stable currency A, and the digital people of intelligent AI Yuanverse cities and financial territories, etc. The traffic entrance stage realizes the issuance of the algorithmic non-stable currency LGNS through bond sales, and users can participate through staking and enjoy inflation benefits; the ecosystem entrance stage involves the minting and destruction of LGNS, the issuance of privacy stable currency A, and the establishment of an A pay anonymous payment ecosystem to provide users with Provides privacy-protecting payment tools; in the ecosystem implementation stage, ORIGIN's innovation will be integrated into the intelligent AI Yuanverse city and financial territory to form a C2G2B integrated ecosystem and build a sustainable and diverse financial system; ORIGIN, as a representative of DeFi 3.0, Through algorithm technology innovation, we provide more accessible, safer and more private financial solutions and point the way for future financial development.

ORIGIN's vision is to create an accessible, democratic, inclusive, and independent parallel world in the new financial discourse system. We are committed to leading the digital financial revolution and redefining the future monetary system by promoting technological innovation in algorithmic, non-stable coins.

By establishing a private and anonymous stablecoin payment ecosystem, ORIGIN provides safe and private payment methods, emphasizes giving assets more privacy rights, rejects long-arm jurisdiction and supervision, and creates a safer, more private, and anonymous payment space for the global society. In the parallel world of ORIGIN, we pursue financial innovation and are committed to building a new social order and giving individuals greater control. Through the decentralized economic model, each participant becomes a co-builder of the parallel world. In the parallel world of ORIGIN, we allow everyone to get rid of traditional financial restrictions and create a more accessible and independent digital financial ecosystem. We illuminate the corners where light does not shine, provide solutions to the financial status quo in marginalized areas, and build an independent digital financial society. In the parallel world of ORIGIN, we create a currency and nurture new social and group co-building models. We encourage every participant to become part of the community, make decisions, and build together a group-driven autonomous system so that everyone can find their light in the digital age.







ORIGIN's journey is an exploration of the unknown, a challenge to traditional constraints, and an all-round change for global society. Together, we witness ORIGIN's vision becoming a reality, bringing endless possibilities to the future world.