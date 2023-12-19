Defense Cybersecurity Market Worth $49.4 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. North America is expected to dominate and acquire the highest market share in the defense cybersecurity sector due to a combination of strategic, technological, and economic factors. Firstly, the region is home to some of the world's most technologically advanced and innovation-driven nations, including the United States and Canada. The United States, in particular, possesses a formidable military infrastructure and is a global leader in defense technology. The significant investments in research and development, coupled with a strong defense industrial base, contribute to the development and deployment of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

The prevalence of advanced military capabilities, including sophisticated weapon systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and integrated command and control systems, necessitates robust cybersecurity measures to protect against cyber threats. As the U.S. Department of Defense and other defense agencies modernize their capabilities, the demand for state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions to safeguard these critical assets continues to grow.

Key Players-

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US),

Microsoft (US), Leidos (US), IBM (US), Thales (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US),

Raytheon technologies (US), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), CACI International Inc (US), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel),

BAE Systems (UK), SAIC (US), and ASGN Incorporated (US), are some of the leading companies in the defense cybersecurity companies .

These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

