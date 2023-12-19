Analysis Of ORIGIN Global Temple Recruitment

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) ORIGIN, the name represents a combination of power and freedom. Through blockchain crypto smart contracts and a complete privacy computing system, the organization is committed to ensuring the freedom of data rights, value exchange, trust establishment, and wealth distribution for every believer.







The ORIGIN Temple Mission recruits members, including masters, messengers, and believers. In this multi-dimensional recruitment system, the ORIGIN Temple Mission is looking not only for members but also those who dare to explore the truth, face challenges and are willing to contribute to building a better future.

The ORIGIN temple emissary system consisted of 6 elders, 36 masters, 432 messengers, and countless believers.

Six veteran observers created ORIGIN but did not participate in any management or related activities

36 masters, recommended by 12 prominent language families around the world

432 messengers, recommended by each Master; each Master can recommend 12

Messengers recommend believers join the membership, and there is no limit to the number of members.

The first step to becoming a believer is to obtain a digital key NFT

It is your digital identity credential in the original parallel world

The global total is 777,600

You can become a believer and obtain believer NFT certificates in the following ways:



Donate 0.01 or more ETH to Shuguang Fund;

Successfully invited three believers to complete the donation; Spread ORIGIN's information on social media, such as entering the DIS and Telegram communities, following and forwarding ORIGIN's Twitter and YouTube videos, etc.

Believers can enjoy the global income dividend rights of the ORIGIN platform, receive a junior Dawn gift box after going online, and receive additional token airdrop rewards in evangelistic missions.

Messengers play a more significant role in the ORIGIN world

The global total is 432

The ways to become a messenger are:

Preach in 3 independent missions so that each mission will generate 600 believers, totaling 1,800; at the same time, donate three or more ETH to the Dawn Fund.

After becoming a messenger, you will enjoy higher-level income dividends, mid-level Dawn gift boxes, and 10% token airdrop rewards.

The Master is a top member of the ORIGIN Temple Mission

Only 36 in the world

to become a master

You need to have nine independent missions and preach to generate nine messengers.

As a master, you will enjoy global income dividends, receive a premium Dawn gift box, and a 15% token airdrop reward.

In the ORIGIN Temple Mission, the members' mission goes beyond exploring knowledge and truth and, more profoundly, assuming social responsibility. This spiritual core is reflected in the Dawn Fund established by ORIGIN. This fund provides essential relief and support to communities facing significant diseases, war conflicts, and natural disasters. ORIGIN fully understands the importance of timely assistance in times of crisis. Whether it is medical assistance, emergency response, post-disaster redeveloping, or other emergencies, Dawn Fund is committed to positively impacting a global scale.

Mission members can apply for relief funds based on their needs, with the amount up to 100 times the original donation amount, ensuring adequate support at critical moments. ORIGIN encourages every member to participate through financial contributions and jointly provide resources, skills, and volunteer services to promote this noble cause. In today's exploration, we traveled through time and space together, revealing the profound connotation of the ORIGIN Temple Mission recruitment system. From believers to masters, each is a test of personal faith and responsibility and a response to social responsibility and global challenges.







Joining the ORIGIN Temple Mission not only means that you will become a warrior exploring the unknown, but it is also a statement that you are willing to work hard to create a better world. At ORIGIN Temple Mission, every member is essential to this magnificent journey. Let's move forward together for a brighter future and look forward to meeting you on the ORIGIN journey.