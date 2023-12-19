Construction Contract (Loodusmaja)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nordecon AS and Riigi Kinnisvara AS (State Real Estate Ltd) entered into a contract for the construction of Loodusmaja (Nature Hub) building in Tallinn, located at Vesilennuki 12. The total cost of the contract is 54.3 million euros excluding VAT, and the works will be completed in 30 months.

Related public procurement preferred bidder announcement has been previously published on 02 October 2023 .

Nordecon ( ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 570 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi

Nordecon AS

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +372 6272 022

E-mail: ...

