Innovative Research Organization Seeks $2Million Funding To Accelerate Growth And Expand Market Reach

Award Winning Minority Owned Research Organization is Expanding Services and Programs

- Dr. Pamela Nelson

PLANO, TEXAS, US, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bracane Company, a pioneering research organization dedicated to improving health outcomes, today announced its campaign to raise $2 million in funding. This initiative aims to expand its operations, including hiring key leadership positions, supporting new projects, and furthering its mission to enhance diversity in clinical trials and promotion of self-care for chronic disease management.

Since its inception in 2002, Bracane Company has been at the forefront of health research, focusing on innovative solutions to address the challenges faced by marginalized populations. With a track record of impactful projects and partnerships, Bracane Company has become a recognized name in the field of research and advocacy.

“Our mission is to create a world where every individual, regardless of their background, has access to the best healthcare,” stated Dr. Pamela Nelson, Founder and CEO.“This funding will be pivotal in bringing us closer to our goal of ensuring optimal access to clinical trials, improved self-care management of chronic disease in communities that need it most.:

The $2 million funding will enable Bracane Company to:

-Recruit experienced leaders who can drive strategic objectives.

-Launch new projects focused on improved experiences of individuals that enter into the healthcare system.

-Expand our outreach and support services to communities to build health equity.

There is an urgent need to address health disparities, particularly in maternal health and chronic disease management. Our organization is uniquely positioned to meet the need through targeted research and community-based interventions. We have demonstrated and seen the evidence of these efforts with our partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas Special Beginnings Program and our partnership with Fit For Service Wellness a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) fully recognized program for Diabetes Prevention.

Bracane Company projects significant advancements in research outputs, community impact, and policy influence over the next three years.

Our leadership team, led by Dr. Pamela Nelson, brings decades of experience in health research, policy advocacy, and community engagement. This expertise is critical in steering our organization towards achieving our ambitious goals.

We invite investors who are passionate about making a difference in public health to join us in this endeavor. For more details and to schedule a meeting contact Dr. Pamela Nelson, CEO at ... or call: 214-335-1234.

Bracane Company is a research organization committed to improving health outcomes in underserved populations through innovative research, advocacy and community engagement. Based in Plano, TX, it has been a key player in health research and policy since 2002. Bracane Company is a minority, woman-owned, small business enterprise. Certified by Small Business Administration (SBA) as Women Owned Small Business, certified 8(a) program participant, Women Owned Small Business (WOSB), Women Business Enterprise (WBENC) and Small Business Enterprise (SBE). For more information, visit our website .

