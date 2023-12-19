Fiat24 Alters The Defi Landscape With Introduction Of IBAN Accounts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Manage a Euro IBAN account directly inside MetaMask

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fiat24 , a Swiss licensed and regulated player in the cryptocurrency payment sector, proudly announces the launch of its innovative IBAN accounts, providing users seamless access to Swiss Francs (CHF) and Euros (EUR). This new development marks a big stride in bridging the gap between the DeFi and traditional finance realms, empowering users to manage both their digital and fiat assets effortlessly.The IBAN accounts offered by Fiat24 serve as a one-stop financial solution, allowing users to deposit and withdraw funds in Swiss Francs and Euros with unprecedented ease. What sets these accounts apart is the capability to seamlessly top them up with both cryptocurrency and fiat currency, providing users with unparalleled flexibility.Key Features of the IBAN Accounts Include:· Multi-Currency Support: Users gain access to Swiss Francs and Euros within a single IBAN account, simplifying cross-border transactions and eliminating the need for multiple accounts.· Crypto-Fiat Integration: Fiat24 revolutionizes the financial landscape by allowing users to fund their IBAN accounts not only with traditional fiat currency but also with a variety of cryptocurrencies. This flexibility ensures that users can leverage the advantages of both digital and traditional assets.· Non Custodial Wallet Management: the entire suite of Fiat24 services can be accessed directly inside any non custodial crypto wallet. This means that the IBAN and e-banking portal is always manageable directly inside a client's preferred self-custody wallet.Fiat24's Co-Founder Yang Lan expressed enthusiasm about the company's latest offering, stating, "Our mission has always been to simplify and enhance the way individuals manage their finances. With the introduction of IBAN accounts supporting Swiss Francs and Euros, we are taking a giant leap towards making the integration of crypto and traditional finance seamless. We believe this will open up new possibilities for our users, empowering them with greater flexibility and ownership.”As Fiat24 continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the crypto payment sector, the introduction of IBAN accounts reinforces its commitment to providing users with a novel financial solution. The company encourages individuals to explore the limitless possibilities that arise from the intersection of crypto and fiat finance, including their Visa debit card which is currently available in EEA countries.

