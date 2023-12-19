UNRWA: Israeli Occupation Forced Largest Displacement Of Palestinians Since 1948

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that since the Israeli occupation began its aggression against Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, the occupation authorities have forcibly moved 1.9 million residents from their homes.

"Since the beginning of the war, the Israeli Authorities haveforcibly moved up to 1.9 million Gazans from their homes, in the largest forced displacement of Palestinians since 1948," the UN agency said in a post on X.

