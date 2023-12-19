UN Official Stresses Need For Special Court For Accountability In 'Gaza War'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said that impunity is so prevalent in the Gaza Strip war, there may be a need to establish a special tribunal for accountability.

There are no indications that the Israeli attack in the south of the Gaza Strip is more precise than in the north, which is disappointing, he added.

Griffiths explained that the occupation promised to avoid bombing civilians, adding that: "The truth of the matter is we have not seen it at all in the south. On the contrary, weve seen it grow more".

He reconfirmed the need to establish a special court for accountability.

Since Oct. 7, the Israeli occupation has been waging a devastating war against Gaza, leaving more than 19,000 martyrs and over 52,000 wounded, 70% of whom are women and children, in addition to massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

