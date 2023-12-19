Ryan Buttigieg And Change Mentor Hub: How This Mentorship Program Became The Number One Training Platform In Europe

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Like many people today, Ryan Buttigieg began working online as a side hustle. He was trapped in a job he hated, working long hours, knowing there had to be more to life. He wanted to do better, and he wanted to be financially free. He just did not know how to do it.

Ryan started taking courses and trying various systems. Soon, he began making sales through e-commerce. As his digital business began to grow through dropshipping and eventually white labeling, he attracted the attention of his friends, who wanted to know how he was doing it. As Ryan's success continued, the demand to teach others eventually became too much.

That is when Ryan and his business partner knew they "had to create something special" where they could transmit all the knowledge and value they had accumulated and help others find lives they loved.

Fast forward to 2019, and he has the number-one training platform in Europe. The platform, which is called Change Mentor Hub, was founded in 2019 and has allowed Ryan to help members close massive 7-figure business-to-business deals.

Today, Ryan has members making six figures from their e-commerce stores alone and was recently able to take 40 platform members to Bali. When discussing the fruits of Change Mentor Hub, he explains, "It is really rewarding to see these members change their lives for themselves and their families."

There have been pitfalls along the way, but determination and focus allowed him to overcome them. Doing something off the beaten path brings jealousy and negativity. "At the beginning of my journey, this was tough to deal with," Ryan says, adding, "but this was my journey, and I knew the end goal. No one was going to stop me."

Today, he spends much of his time convincing aspiring entrepreneurs on his platform that their dreams can come true through hard work and a desire for more. He tells them he started with absolutely no experience online, and if he can do it, so can they. The feeling he gets when his members get to leave their 9–5 jobs and do something they love due to his training platform is "unmatched."

Change Mentor Hub begins by teaching members the basics of dropshipping and then, after some success, helps them move into white labeling. The platform offers a step-by-step training program but also individualized experiences, scheduled events, and retreats across the world with mentors and influencers. It also includes weekly Zoom meetings, workshops, and masterminds, as well as a hundred members helping each other in online chatrooms.

Throughout the process, members will learn the benefits of practices like automation, defining their objectives, cutting through information overload, and practicing essentialism.

The success of this mentorship over the last four years has been astounding, and perhaps most impressively, it is open to any entrepreneur who wants to change their life and find financial freedom.

