Amir Arrives In Tashkent

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived in Tashkent, capital of the friendly Republic of Uzbekistan.
President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev led the well-wishers to welcomed HH the Amir upon his arrival at Tashkent International Airport.
Also present were Minister of Foreign Affairs Baxtiyor Saidov, Mayor of Tashkent Shavkat Umrzakov, and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Uzbekistan Hassan bin Hamza Hashim.
HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.
MENAFN19122023000067011011ID1107623761
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.