Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad HC Rejects Masjid Committees Challenge

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ruled that civil suits filed by Hindu worshippers and deities inter alia seeking restoration of the temple at the Mosque premises are not barred by the Places of Worship Act. Notably, the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 prohibits the conversion of a religious structure from its nature as it stood on the date of independence (August 15, 1947).The bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal rejected the Masjid Committees challenge, Live Law reported Allahabad High Court said that Gyanvapi compound can have either a Mulsim character or a Hindu character and directed trial court, \"to expeditiously decide the suit in 6 months\".Gyanvapi mosque report submitted in UP court by Archaeological Survey of IndiaFurther, the HC has allowed ASI to continue the survey of the mosque.\"If the lower court feels that a survey of any part is necessary, the court may direct ASI to conduct the survey,\" the Allahabad High Court observed Janmabhoomi land case: SC refuses to stay Shahi Idgah complex surveyThe Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC), which looks after the management of Gyanvapi mosque located adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple at Varanasi, had challenged the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court, wherein the Hindu petitioners have sought restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque presently exists. AIMC and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board had also challenged a Varanasi court order of April 8, 2021 to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque court grants 10 more days to ASI to complete Gyanvapi surveyAccording to Hindu side plaintiff, the Gyanvapi mosque is a part of the temple ASI carried out the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, to determine whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple survey was carried on the direction of the district court's July 21 order that mentioned the need to survey beneath the mosque's domes, the cellars and the western wall mosque case: ASI seeks 8 weeks to complete scientific surveyIt said the ASI should also examine the plinth and pillars to determine the age and nature of the building. The court had asked the ASI to ensure that there is no damage to the structure standing on the disputed land .The survey had begun after the Allahabad High Court upheld the Varanasi district court order and ruled that the step was \"necessary in the interest of justice\" and would benefit both the Hindu and Muslim sides in the dispute.

