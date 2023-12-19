Indian Students Were Deported From The US And Canada This Year. Here's Why...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As many as 28 Indian students were deported from the United States this academic year 2022-23. Worryingly for authorities, the problem is not limited to the US, as Indian nationals in Canada, particularly students, were also deportedThis comes as the total count of Indian students pursuing postgraduate studies in the US surged by 63 percent, reaching a total of 1.65 lakh, as per the latest Open Doors report Read: Despite visa hurdles, Indian students in the US surged, surpassing China. 5 things we know so farSpeaking in the Lok Sabha last week, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs reiterated that the Centre has consistently expressed concerns to US authorities. The aim is to ensure fairness for Indian students who do possess valid student visas, he added for deportationFraudulent admission letters to Canadian academic institutions were one of the primary reasons behind the deportation of Indian students, according to Muraleedharan Read: 'Worried about future': Indian students in Canada strive amid 'huge dearth of jobs'Muraleedharan noted that it is \"unscrupulous agents\" in India who are sending these students abroad using fake documentation. He added that the ministry is actively collaborating with the Government of Punjab to identify and prosecute these agents said that the Centre has also taken proactive steps by engaging with Canadian authorities to ensure compliance with local laws for the affected students' stay and urged a fair and humanitarian approach Read: US issues record 140K visas to Indian students, takes steps to reduce wait time\"Canadian authorities were urged to be fair and take a humanitarian approach since the students were not at fault. As a result of these efforts, some affected Indian nationals received stay orders on their deportation notices or temporary resident visas,\" he said diplomatic engagements have had an impact with several Indian nationals receiving orders to stay or temporary resident visas, a move attributed to the engagements between the Indian government and Canada through diplomatic channels.

