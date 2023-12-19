Bengaluru To Witness Power Cuts From 19-21 December: Know Areas And Timings Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru is set to witness a power cut this week, that is, from Tuesday to Thursday, as per a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication. The power outage is due to maintenance work undertaken by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

This work includes line maintenance, DTC structure maintenance, jungle clearance, renovation, modernization, Ring Main Unit (RMU) maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work, shifting cables from overhead to underground, and underground cable damage rectification, among others.

As per HT reports, these power outages will take place between 10 am and 5 pm. Here is the day-by-day list of areas that will face power cuts till 21 December (Thursday),

December 19 (Tuesday): Sangapura, Kolihalli, Nandihalli, Pemmanahalli, Bandihalli, Kondadahalli, Chikkoda, Hirehalli Industrial Area, Hirehalli, B M Palya, Karekallu Palya, Basavapatna, Basaveshwara Badavane, SS Mutt, Chikkahalli, Sannappana Palya, Kolihalli, Kemp Road, Benson Town, Spencer Road, S.G. Road, R.M.Z. Millenia, B&LC Hospital, Chikkabazar Road, Geneva House, Vidhana Soudha, Ganesh Temple RMU, Miller Road, Jayamahal, MK Street, Cunningham Road, Mangenahalli, Bheemanare, Thanigere, Uppanayakanahalli, Maradi, Kakanuru, Santhebennur, Aralikatte, Dodderikatte, Kulenuru, Shivakulenuru, Thimmaiah Road, Tasker Town, PG Halli, Hains Road, Chandraiah, Muneshwara Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Hirekogaluru, Somanahalli, Belliganudu, Gollarahalli, Doddamallapura, Chikkakogallu, and Geddalahatti.

December 20 (Wednesday): Siddaveerappa Badavane, Kuvempu Nagara, Mavina Topu, Lakshmi Floor Mill, SS Layout A Block, Basavanagudi, Angavikala Ashakirana Trust, SS Mall, Glass House Area, Shamanur Road, Nandihalli, Bahadurghatta, GH - Park, Global Mall, Sobha Indraprastha Apartment, Okalipuram, Bevinhalli, and Kogunde 21 (Thursday): Unix Colony, Indira Nagar, Jayanagara, Hondada Circle, Bhovi Colony, Mahaganapati Nagar, Pushpanjali Apartment, Shivanahalli Park, Toyota Show Room, Esteem Classic Apartment, Mouneshwara Badavane, Adarsha Nagar, Adarsha Layout, Manjunath Nagar, 3rd Stage 1st Block, Jali Nagara, Shivaji Nagara, Manjunath Nagar, Thimmaiah Road, Lumos Apartment, Igoor, Lingadahalli, MB Keri, Chaluvadi Keri, and Oddinahalli.



