Aishwarya, Vivek Oberoi Relationship: Suresh Oberoi Finally Talks About Son's Alleged Affair And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After wowing audiences with his performance in Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi has done it again in Animal. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been setting and breaking box office records. Sr. Oberoi spoke at length about her performance, his profession, and his son's turbulent life after its massive collecting at the ticket booths. In his most recent interview, the veteran discussed Vivek's alleged romance with Aishwarya Rai.

Aishwarya fell in love with Vivek after being in a relationship with Salman Khan and splitting up with him in 2002. They did, however, call it quits in 2003. Later, at his notorious news appearance, Vivek claimed that Dabangg Khan had threatened him because of his rumoured involvement with the beauty queen. Here's what the Animal actor had to say about it.







In his latest interview, Suresh spoke about his son's past relationship with Aishwarya, "Most of the things I didn't even know. Vivek never told me. Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) told me. Before Ramu, somebody else told me. I had made him understand. Samjhaya tha mat karo (I had told him not to do).”



Suresh says Amitabh Bachchan was never my friend. "I was never a friend of his. I was his co-star. We had a relationship industry-wise. My friendship was with Danny Mukul. Yes, Mr Bachchan invited me for his birthday but it was fine. And he doesn't let people know about most of the things. But whenever we meet, we are really nice to each other."

Suresh has stated that he is very friendly with Salman Khan and Salim Khan. "I was in relief in Vivek's case at that time and now also. Still we all meet each other very nicely. Whenever Salman Khan meets me, he hides the cigarette and then talks to me as a part of respect. I always tell Vivek to touch Salim ji's feet. I also respect Salim Bhai. Things happened but my relationships are good enough."

In a recent interview, Vivek Oberoi revealed the details of his previous relationship and said that he was damaged multiple times. While he avoided taking any names, he appeared to be referring to Aishwarya Rai.