Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' Co-Star Vikram Kochhar Reveals Mannat Has Airport- Like Security; Here's What He Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Vikram Kochhar, who shares the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in the much-anticipated movie Dunki, has showered praise on the Bollywood superstar for his down-to-earth and approachable nature. Kochhar expressed admiration for Khan's humility and sincerity, highlighting the warm welcome he received at SRK's iconic residence, Mannat.

Kochhar shared his awe at visiting Mannat for the first time. He described the experience, stating,“I was starstruck to see Shah Rukh Khan. He called us to his house, to Mannat, when we were going to meet him for the first time. The house is amazing and we went into the lift; there were a lot of security checks. There's a huge hall, big entrance, lobby, then after that it was just like an airport security kind of a thing, or the one you do when you enter inside a five-star hotel. Everything gets scanned.”

Commending Shah Rukh Khan for his genuine nature, Kochhar continued,“You go up to his room, and he's so humble and he's so genuine.” He added that despite Khan waking up a bit late, he was approachable and treated everyone with equality, creating a welcoming atmosphere for the cast and crew.

Kochhar further emphasized the collaborative and open environment on the set of Dunki. According to him, Shah Rukh Khan was receptive to suggestions and encouraged open conversations, making the filming process smooth and enjoyable. Unlike some celebrities, Khan valued input from his co-stars, fostering an environment where everyone felt comfortable sharing ideas.





Discussing the film Dunki, directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani, Kochhar revealed that working with Shah Rukh Khan was a gratifying experience. The movie, set for a Christmas theatrical release on December 22, explores the theme of illegal immigration through the concept of the Donkey Flight. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in significant roles, Dunki has generated considerable online buzz since its announcement in April.

In a lighthearted video on social media, the film's release date was humorously disclosed, featuring Shah Rukh Khan praising the director's work and the director, in turn, offering him the film. With Kanika Dhillon as the writer, Dunki promises to be a compelling addition to the cinematic landscape, blending star power with a socially relevant narrative.