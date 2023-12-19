Nava Kerala Sadas Receives False Complaint On Youth Congress Leader's Name Who Was Under Preventive Detention

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kottayam: A complaint was issued in the name of a youth congress leader who was in preventive detention during Nava Kerala Sadas at Changanassery. The Youth Congress Block Secretary of Changanassery, Tony Kuttamperur, was taken into custody by the police on December 13, when the Nava Kerala Sadas was held. According to officials, someone may have misused the Youth Congress leader's phone number to mock him.

Tony claimed that he and his friends were released from the police station only after the Chief Minister and ministers arrived in Kottayam that evening following the completion of the Nava Kerala Sadas in Changanassery. However, yesterday, Tony received an SMS stating that his complaint from the Nava Kerala Sadas had been forwarded to the Kottayam ADM. Tony is puzzled by this message as he never filed a complaint there and hasn't even been to the Nava Kerala Sadas venue.



Tony called the nodal officer who handles complaints of Nava Kerala Sadas in Changanassery to rush the matter. The explanation was that someone had made a false complaint using Tony's number to make fun of him. Officials also shared with Asianet News that the identity documents of the complainants in Navakerala Sadas were not checked at the venue and therefore it is possible that someone has misused other people's phone numbers and filed non-existent complaints. Officials also informed that what happened in Tony's case will be investigated in detail.