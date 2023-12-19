Marvel Cuts Ties With Jonathan Majors After Found Guilty Of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jonathan Majors, a Hollywood actor, was convicted of beating and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Following his conviction, Marvel dropped him from a key part in one of its upcoming superhero films. The actor's conviction may land him in prison for up to a year, upsetting Marvel's plans for the franchise, which placed his character Kang the Conqueror front and centre in many forthcoming flicks.
Majors made his debut as 'Kang the Conqueror' in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' earlier in 2023, and was expected to star in at least two additional 'Avengers films' – the Marvel universe's top franchise.
The studio will not be moving forward with Jonathan Majors, a source briefed on the decision told AFP after US entertainment media reported it. In early March, police claimed they went to an emergency call in Manhattan and determined in a preliminary investigation that Majors and Jabbari were involved in a domestic argument.
According to local media, the actor got many messages and Jabbari attempted to confiscate his phone, assuming the communication was from another lady.
There was subsequently a skirmish, with the legal representatives of the two parties swapping claims over who attacked whom in the ensuing scuffle for the device.
"Jonathan Majors was found guilty by a Manhattan Criminal Court jury of third-degree assault and harassment in the second degree," the prosecutor's office stated in a statement.
Majors will be sentenced on February 6, according to the statement.
"The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.
"A jury determined that pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr. Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend."
According to local media, the verdict was made after a jury of six persons deliberated for more than five hours over three days.
Majors has appeared in a number of important films, including "Creed III," "Lovecraft Country," for which he received an Emmy nomination, and "Magazine Dreams," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.
