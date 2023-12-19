Ayodhya To Rameswaram: 7 Places To Visit From Ramayana

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lord Rama, along with his wife Sita and younger brother Lakshmana, travelled across the country during their exile for fourteen years. Let's have a look at these places.

Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya to King Dasharath and Kaushalya. It is the place where Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be inaugurated in January 2024.

At this place, Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman crossed the Ganga River and stopped at Sage Bharadwaj's Ashram for a while before proceeding on their journey.

Currently in Madhya Pradesh, the meeting of Lord Rama and his brother Bharat during the exile took place at Chitrakoot.



Lord Rama built his home here and stayed with Sita and his brother Lakshmana. Currently in Nashik, Ravana sent Mareecha as a deer to divert the attention of Sita.

Ravana's sister Surpanakha first encountered Lord Rama here and attacked Sita after Rama and Lakshmana turned her down.

The Vanara king Bali (Vali) ruled the

Kishkindha

kingdom. His younger brother Sugriva succeeded him.

Kishkindha is presently at Tungabhadra River near Hampi in Karnataka.

Lord Rama constructed the Ram Setu Bridge leading to present-day Sri Lanka here. The grand Ramanathaswamy Temple, believed to have been established by Lord Ram himself.