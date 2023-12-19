Watch: Malaika Arora's Latest Video Goes Viral When A Disabled Fan Kept His Arm On Her Waist

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The viral video has split netizens. While some were disappointed that the man kept his arm around Malaika Arora's waist, others maintained that he merely provided support. The paparazzi recently caught Malaika Arora outside the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Fans flocked to grab photographs with the diva as she posed for the cameras. A handicapped admirer, however, kept his arm around Malaika's waist while snapping photographs with her. Despite the actress's composure, her security team hurried to take the fan's arm off Malaika's waist.

“Bro used his disability to the max,” one of the users claimed.“Saw that he is differently abled but NOT OK to put your hand on her waist PLS, can't normalise this !!!” another comment read.



Another user wrote,“Next time a celebrity misbehaves with a fan and you good for nothing troll try to say a bad word about he or she I will drag that person to hell and back.”

Some social media users also noted that the man was handicapped and needed Malaika's help to stand properly.“He can't stand properly, so he took a support I can't get any wrong intentions of this boy,” one of the comments read.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is presently judging the celebrity dance reality programme Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 alongside Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi. Rithvik Dhanjani presents it and features Gauahar Khan. Urvashi Dholakia, Shoaib Ibrahim, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Rajiv Thakur, Adrija Sinha, Karuna Pandey, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Sreerama Chandra are the celebrity dance reality show contestants.