Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Governor For Violation Of Security Protocol

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kollam: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for skipping security and walking on the streets of Kozhikode. CM Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the Governor had violated the protocol and that a person like him should not do this. The Chief Minister said, "It's good that he ate Halwa from the shop, as Mithai Street became famous from now. The CM stated that the provision of security should not be according to the Governor's wish, as it is the responsibility of the Kerala government to provide security. The Chief Minister also stated that the SFI workers are the promise of the country's future.



The CPM thinks that the Governor is making a planned move to convince the Centre that there is a constitutional collapse in Kerala. The Raj Bhavan will assess the conflict and give a detailed report to the Centre. At the same time, the opposition leader criticized the Governor-Chief Minister war as a drama.

The governor accused the SFI's strike and pointed fingers at the chief minister for aggravating the situation. The CPM, however, suggests the governor's unusual actions, such as unfurling the Calicut University banner during a protest, indicate a different motive. There are allegations that central intervention has disrupted law and order, implementing an RSS agenda in the state.

The Chief Minister, who met the media as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas at Kottarakkara, Kollam, said that the Governor is saying all baseless talks and who can accommodate such a person. Things are becoming worse, according to CM, who described Khan's behavior as unusual. He also lashed out at the governor for insulting the members of the ruling party's youth organization, SFI, in a harsh manner.

Khan accused Vijayan earlier this week of "conspiring" to harm him physically. While he was traveling to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to depart for Delhi, Khan allegedly experienced an attack on his vehicle by Left-backed SFI members. This led him to make the accusation.

