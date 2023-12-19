Kajol's Mother, Veteran Actress Tanuja Discharged From Hospital Following Brief ICU Stay

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prominent actress Tanuja, an iconic figure in Indian cinema, has successfully concluded her stay in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a local hospital, being discharged on Monday night, as shared by a reliable source.



According to the source, "She was discharged from the hospital late last night as all her health parameters were normal." as conveyed to PTI on Tuesday. The 80-year-old luminary, acclaimed for her unforgettable roles in cinematic classics such as "Jewel Thief" and "Haathi Mere Saathi," was admitted to a Juhu hospital on Sunday evening due to complications associated with the natural aging process.

Tanuja, a prominent actress of the 1960s and 1970s film industry, has left an indelible mark with her performances in both Hindi and Bengali cinema. Her journey includes celebrated works like "Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi," "Mere Jeevan Sathi," and "Jeene Ki Raah," alongside regional gems such as "Deya Neya," "Teen Bhubaner Pare," and "Prothom Kadam Phool." Commencing her cinematic journey as a child artist in the 1950 film "Hamari Beti," directed by her illustrious mother, actress Shobhna Samarth, the film also marked the debut of her elder sister Nutan. Beyond her illustrious film career, Tanuja has graced television screens with her presence in shows like "Aarambh" and "Junoon." Notably, she is the proud mother of acclaimed actors Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji.

Tanuja, who marked her 80th birthday in September, received heartfelt wishes from her family, with Kajol expressing her gratitude and admiration on social media.“Happy eightieth birthday, mom. I can never thank you enough for everything you've taught me by example and still continue to do so today. I love you to bits and pieces... Eight decades of love, wisdom, and laughter! Happy Birthday to my incredible Mom!" she wrote.

The versatile actress was most recently seen in the 2022 anthology "Modern Love: Mumbai," available on Prime Video, reaffirming her enduring talent and significant contribution to the world of entertainment.

