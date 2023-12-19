               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
German Shepherd To Golden Retriever-7 Most Adopted Dog Breeds


12/19/2023 4:00:48 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Several dog breeds are popular in India owing to their climatic adaptation, temperament, and appropriateness for families. In India, the following dog breeds are frequently adopted.



Beagle

Beagles are friendly, curious, and have a great sense of smell. They are good-natured dogs that get along well with families and other pets.



Known for their friendly nature, intelligence, and loyalty, Labs are one of the most beloved breeds. They are excellent family pets and are relatively easy to train.

Pug

With their distinctive wrinkled faces, Pugs are playful, affectionate, and charming. They thrive on human companionship and are suitable for smaller living spaces.

Indian Pariah Dog

Also known as the Desi Dog, these are the local Indian street dogs. They are highly adaptable, intelligent, and known for their loyalty and resilience.



Renowned for their intelligence, strength, and versatility, German Shepherds are commonly seen as police and service dogs. They are loyal and make great family protectors.



Similar to Labs, Golden Retrievers are friendly, intelligent, and easy to train. They have a gentle temperament, making them wonderful companions.



Known for their distinctive elongated bodies and short legs, Dachshunds are affectionate, brave, and curious dogs. They adapt well to apartment living.

