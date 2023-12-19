Iphone 13 To Redmi Note 12: Top 7 Amazing Amazon Deals On Smartphones

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amazon is offering enticing deals on popular smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, iQOO Z7 Pro, Redmi 12 5G, and more. Enjoy discounts, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers, as the year end offers. Here are some of the popular Smartphones on Amazon with great deals from sellers:

Amazon has returned with promotions and discounts on a range of the newest smartphones. Customers may obtain their chosen handset from prominent manufacturers such as OnePlus, Samsung, realme narzo, Xiaomi, Apple, iQOO, Motorola before the year ends. Additionally, customers may take advantage of fantastic discounts on cellphones that include free EMI and exchange programmes.



Apple iPhone 13

This high-end smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode, an innovative dual-camera system with 12 MP wide and ultra-wide sensors, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. The A15 Bionic chip included inside this smartphone ensures blazingly quick performance. Purchase this for Rs 52,999 on Amazon.



Redmi Note 12

The Redmi Note 12 5G distinguishes itself from competitors with its strong support for 5G connection and offers customers an affordable option. Purchase this for Rs 13,499 on Amazon.

iQOO Z7 Pro

With a Snapdragon 782G and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 configuration, as well as intelligent features like motion control, liquid cooling, and 66W FlashCharge, this is the thinnest and lightest smartphone in the market. Purchase this for Rs 24,999 on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite offers impressive performance thanks to its intelligent features, which include a 6.72-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G CPU, a 108 MP primary camera, a 16 MP front camera, and a 5000 mAh battery. Purchase this for Rs 19,999 on Amazon.

OnePlus 11R

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, 6.7-inch ultra fluid AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, 50 MP primary camera, 16 MP front camera, and 5000 mAh battery are all included in one potent tablet. Purchase this for Rs 39,999 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M34

With a 13 MP front-facing camera, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G offers a triple camera configuration. This smartphone has a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 6000mAh battery. Purchase this for Rs 16,499 on Amazon.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro



The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is designed for serious players. With LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, together with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 mobile platform, it delivers exceptional flagship-grade performance. It also has a 120W FlashCharge, an independent gaming chip, and many more things. Purchase this for Rs 35,999 on Amazon.