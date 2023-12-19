IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Rovman Powell Sold To Rajasthan Royals For Rs 7.40 Crore; Fans Give Mixed Reactions

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday, West Indian all-rounder

Rovman Powell was the first player to go under the hammer. The player witnessed a fierce bidding between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the West Indian was eventually sold to the Jaipur-based IPL team for Rs 7.40 crore. Powell's base price was set at Rs 1 crore and is among several other West Indies player who are a part of the marquee event.

The all-rounder was earlier released by the Delhi Capitals and following this move the West Indian stated, "Those things do happen. In a career, IPL is such a big league where they're always looking for players. Players will always be retained, players will always be released. It's just now for me to continue to put in consistent performances, and I'm sure once I keep putting in those performances their scouts will look on and then give them back the information."

Fans of Rajasthan Royals took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their views over Rovman Powell's purchase. Here's a look at some of the reactions: