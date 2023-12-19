Karnataka Government Issues Stringent Guidelines Amid COVID Variant JN.1 Outbreak

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka government has released comprehensive directives in response to the emerging COVID variant JN.1 outbreak, urging stringent precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus. Additionally, the public has been strongly advised to adhere to these guidelines for enhanced safety.

Outlined in the government circular are several critical measures:

1. The directive emphasizes that there's no need for increased surveillance or border restrictions in districts bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu to prevent unwarranted panic. However, it stresses the necessity of conducting essential tests and promptly submitting reports in these border districts.

2. Government, private, and medical college hospitals have been instructed to test all Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases and one out of every twenty Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases for COVID-19.

3. Specific categories of cases, including international travellers displaying Covid-19 symptoms, clusters of outbreaks, severe symptoms, re-infections, breakthrough cases post-vaccination, Covid-19 deaths, and those with low Ct values, are mandated for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) testing.

Moreover, the government has issued advisory guidelines for public adherence:

1. Senior citizens, individuals with underlying health conditions, and pregnant and lactating women are advised to wear masks outdoors.

2. Caution against movement in poorly ventilated and crowded areas has been highlighted.

3. Immediate medical consultation is recommended for anyone exhibiting respiratory infection symptoms.

4. Wearing masks, maintaining personal hygiene, and avoiding crowded spaces remain essential practices.

5. Those unwell are encouraged to stay at home, minimizing contact, especially with vulnerable individuals.

6. Health-compromised individuals should don masks when venturing into crowded spaces.

7. Vigilance and adherence to precautions during international travel, including mask-wearing at airports and on flights, are stressed.