IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Fans Rejoice As Sunrisers Hyderabad Buys Travis Head For Rs 6.80 Cr; Sparks Meme Fest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In what has sparked massive excitement among fans of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team bought Australia's ODI World Cup 2023 final hero Travis Head for Rs 6.80 crore during the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai on Tuesday. The batter, whose base price was Rs 2 crore, was sold to the Hyderabad team after a fierce bidding war at the marquee event.

Head has been a consistent performer for Australia in ODIs over the last two years, accumulating 550 and 570-plus runs in consecutive calendar years. The left-handed batsman's exceptional performances in the World Cup semifinal and final attracted significant attention from potential bidders. In the semifinal against South Africa in Kolkata, he contributed with both bat and ball, scoring 62 runs and picking up a couple of wickets with his off-breaks. His standout moment came in the final in Ahmedabad, where he played a match-changing innings of 137 against India. Overall, Head concluded the tournament with an impressive tally of 329 runs, including two centuries.

Head featured in two seasons in the IPL, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with only one

50 (75) in 10 games across two seasons.

SRH fans rejoiced after the team purchased Travis Head for Rs 6.80 crore. Here's a look at how they reacted on X: