Year Ender 2023: NMACC Launch To Vicky Kaushal's Obsessed Video-Watch 10 Viral Instagram Videos

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a few days, the year 2023 will come to a close. While the countdown to the New Year has already begun, we don't want to fail to reminisce on some of the moments that lit up the internet and brazenly controlled it. From Ranbir Kapoor recording his wife Alia Bhatt accepting the prized National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi to Deepika Padukone joining on the 'looking like a wow' craze, these are the top 10 viral moments of 2023.

Viral moments of 2023 that ruled the Internet

Everyone is 'obsessed' with Vicky Kaushal's dancing video.

Vicky Kaushal, well-known for his trendiest Punjabi playlist, sparked interest on the internet with his sizzling dancing movements on the Punjabi single Obsessed. All thanks to the actor, who fueled the song and made it a social media hit.



The hilarious dancing video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's lively but humorous video for the Punjabi song Elevated captured everyone's attention. Virushka demonstrated their excellent dancing talents in the video until Virat lost his balance and the couple at the gym laughed.



Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday caught in a romantic moment

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, rumoured Bollywood lovebirds, enthralled the internet after being sighted on the streets of London. The two were photographed in a romantic stance, and the photographs quickly went viral on the internet.



Shraddha Kapoor is seen driving her new car

One of the Internet's favourite celebrities Shraddha Kapoor stole the show when she arrived in her latest posh buy, a Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica, for Shilpa Shetty's Diwali event. The actress drove the high-end sports vehicle herself.



Vidyut Jammwal's birthday post that went viral

Vidyut Jammwal celebrated his 43rd birthday just a few days ago, and the photo he published on social media to mark the occasion sparked outrage. The actor bared it all in the photos, which he uploaded from his yearly retreat in the Himalayan peaks.



At the NMACC launch, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The internet was captivated by videos and photos from the magnificent star-studded unveiling of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. One of the photos that went viral was of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and presenter Nita Ambani making fashionable postures for a photo with global talents Tom Holland and Zendaya.

While accepting the National Award, Ranbir Kapoor was filming Alia Bhatt's video.

When Alia Bhatt received the prestigious National Award in the best actor category for Gangubai Kathiawadi, her doting husband Ranbir Kapoor became the biggest cheerleader for her wifey as he recorded her big winning moment while receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

The legendary 'Pushpa' posture of Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon at the National Award ceremony

Kriti Sanon shared her National Award for her part in Mimi with Alia at the 69th National Awards event in New Delhi. South star Allu Arjun, on the other hand, received the coveted award in the best actor (male) category for his eponymous role in Pushpa - The Rise.



Following the occasion, Kriti and Allu Arjun were spotted performing the classic 'Pushpa' posture while taking a sweet photo. It's no surprise that the images quickly spread throughout the internet and became fan favourites.



Josh moment from Aaradhya and Abram's yearly day

Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was spotted cuddling Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son AbRam on the occasion of Annual Day festivities at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Fans were reminded of SRK and Aish's flick Josh, in which they portrayed brothers.



Deepika Padukone in the 'looking like a wow' video

'Looking like a wow' became one of the most viral fads of 2023 after Fighter actor Deepika Padukone jumped on board and released a video about it. DP's video received an astonishing 196 million views on Instagram.

