               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

IPL 2024 Auction: Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Player In IPL History; Sold To SRH For Rs 20.50 Crore


12/19/2023 4:00:43 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In what has sparked a massive outburst on social media platforms, Australia's ODI World Cup 2023-winning captain Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in the history of the league on Tuesday after Sunrisers Hyderabad purchased the stellar player for Rs 20.50 crore during the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai.

MENAFN19122023007385015968ID1107623700

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search