IPL 2024 Auction: Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Player In IPL History; Sold To SRH For Rs 20.50 Crore

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) In what has sparked a massive outburst on social media platforms, Australia's ODI World Cup 2023-winning captain Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in the history of the league on Tuesday after Sunrisers Hyderabad purchased the stellar player for Rs 20.50 crore during the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai.

