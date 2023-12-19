IPL 2024 Auction Live: Complete List Of Players SOLD And UNSOLD Here; How 10 Teams Performed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Preparations for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) are in full swing, and the auction for the 17th edition is underway in Dubai on Tuesday. The ten participating franchises have already finalized half of their squads by retaining preferred players and releasing others recently. Several prominent names, especially overseas players, will be the centre of attraction of today's auction. According to reports, the IPL 2024 season is expected to be played from March 22 till end of May. While a confirmation on the dates of the marquee event is yet to come from the BCCI, the excitement for the IPL 2024 season has started soaring.



List of sold and unsold players:



Set 1 (Batters)

1) Rovman Powell - Rajasthan Royals - 7.40 cr

2) Rilee Rossouw - UNSOLD

3) Harry Brook - Delhi Capitals - 4.00 cr

4) Travis Head - Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6.8 cr

5) Karun Nair - UNSOLD

6) Steve Smith - UNSOLD

7) Manish Pandey - UNSOLD

Set 2 (Capped all-rounders)

1) Wanindu Hasaranga - Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1.50 cr

2) Rachin Ravindra - Chennai Super Kings - 1.80 cr

3) Shardul Thakur - Chennai Super Kings - 4.00 cr

4)

Azmatullah Omarzai - Gujarat Titans - 50 lakhs

5) Pat Cummins - Sunrisers Hyderabad - 20.50 cr

6)

Gerald Coetzee - Mumbai Indians - 5.00 cr

7) Harshal Patel -

