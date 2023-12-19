‘Bigg Boss 17’: Vicky, Abhishek Engage In War Of Words, Physical Fight

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) The latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 17' was full of nasty fights and drama. Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain got into a major fight after using derogatory words for each other.

The fight began after Ayesha Khan's entry. Samarth Jurel and Abhishek were seen talking about how they expected a single girl and the wildcard turned out to be“booked”.

However, things took a turn after Ankita Lokhande started laughing at Abhishek. To which, the actor reacted loudly, asking her not to make fun of him.

Vicky got into the fight as he asked Abhishek to not disrespect Ankita. However, Abhishek started age-shaming him once again.

“Tu 40 saal ka buddha hai mujhe mat sikha. Sabko pata hai tujhe medical room main kiyun jaana padhta hai,” Abhishek said.

To which, Vicky replies:“Isi harkaton ke wajah se tujhe ladki nahi milti.”

Abhishek then retorts saying:“Sabko pata hai tujhe ladki kiyun mili.”

This leaves Ankita very angry and she starts questioning him about his statement. However, in the heat of the argument, Vicky and Abhishek are seen pushing each other and saying explicit words.

