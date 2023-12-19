Mathematics Used To Terrify Me During School Days: Ashutosh Kulkarni

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actor Ashutosh Kulkarni, who essays the role of Krishna Bihari Vajpayee in the television show 'Atal', has shared that mathematics is something that has terrified him during his school days.

Ashutosh Kulkarni's revelation comes ahead of the National Mathematics Day on December 22. While the subject plays a vital role in everyone's day-to-day life, Ashutosh was so petrified of the subject that he chose Sanskrit as a subject.

He said,“Mathematics was a subject that used to terrify me during my school days. My fear of numbers led me to choose Sanskrit as a subject (laughs). I actively avoided situations involving numbers and once even hid a passing mark I received in a Maths unit test from my parents.”

“When they eventually found out, they insisted I attend extra classes specifically for Maths. Reluctantly, I started practising more and gradually developed a habit of using numbers in everyday activities. Surprisingly, this helped me cultivate an interest in the subject. I express my gratitude to my teachers, who patiently guided me through the basics of mathematics.”

