Iran declares execution of individual accused of spying for Israeli intelligence agency Mossad

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Iran declared on Saturday that it had executed an individual accused of spying for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. State television reported that the executed person was linked to foreign intelligence services, including Mossad, and was convicted of releasing classified information. The execution reportedly took place in Zahedan, the capital of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan.



According to the judiciary's Mizan Online website, the individual, whose identity remains undisclosed, was found guilty of "intelligence cooperation and espionage for the benefit of the hostile Zionist regime (Israel)." The charges also included "collecting and providing classified information to the Mossad spy service with the aim of disrupting public order."



The announcement comes in the wake of heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, with both nations frequently accusing each other of espionage and engaging in a prolonged shadow war. In April 2022, Iranian intelligence officers had previously arrested three individuals associated with a group allegedly linked to Mossad, though it remains unclear if the executed person was one of them.



The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel is further exacerbated by Israel's perception of Iran as its greatest adversary. Israel has repeatedly voiced concerns about preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and has not ruled out military action to achieve this goal. Iran, in turn, denies any intentions of developing nuclear weapons and has pledged a strong response to any aggression.



This execution mirrors a previous incident in 2020 when Iran executed an individual convicted of leaking information to the United States and Israel about a high-ranking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps general. The general was subsequently assassinated by a United States drone in Iraq.



The complex relationship between Iran and Israel is characterized by mutual distrust, with Iran refusing to recognize Israel's existence and actively supporting anti-Israeli armed groups, including Hezbollah and Hamas, across the region. As these geopolitical tensions persist, the execution of the alleged Mossad spy adds another layer of complexity to an already intricate and volatile situation in the Middle East.





