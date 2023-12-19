Former UK Defense Secretary voices deep concern over Israel's approach to its conflict with Hamas

(MENAFN) In a thought-provoking op-ed published in The Telegraph on Sunday, former United Kingdom Defense Secretary Ben Wallace expressed deep concern over Israel's approach to its conflict with Hamas, cautioning that the heavy-handed tactics employed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might be undermining Israel's moral and legal standing on the global stage. Wallace specifically pointed to what he termed Netanyahu's "killing rage," criticizing the collective punishment inflicted on the entire population of Gaza following the October 7 attack that the Israeli government failed to predict.



The former defense minister argued that while it is legitimate to target Hamas, the widespread destruction in Gaza and the forced movement of civilians are neither legal nor justifiable.



Wallace contended that such tactics risk alienating the international community and are potentially radicalizing Muslim youth worldwide. He urged Israel to reconsider its strategies, emphasizing the importance of proportionate force and highlighting the legal and moral implications of collective punishment.



While Wallace made it clear that he was not advocating for a ceasefire with Hamas, he called on Netanyahu to prioritize a two-state solution as the only viable path to achieving lasting peace. Wallace's departure from politics in July adds weight to his perspective, as he brings a seasoned understanding of defense matters to his critique of Israel's actions.



This criticism from a former United Kingdom defense official comes amid broader international discussions on the Israel-Gaza conflict. While the United Kingdom abstained from a recent United Nations General Assembly vote calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Foreign Secretary David Cameron, along with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, emphasized the urgent need for a "sustainable ceasefire" in an op-ed for the Sunday Times. Cameron and Baerbock underscored the significant loss of civilian lives and stressed the imperative of finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.



As the global community grapples with the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, voices like Ben Wallace's contribute to the discourse surrounding the tactics employed by Israel and their potential repercussions on both a regional and international scale. The call for a two-state solution remains a central theme, with advocates arguing that it represents the best chance for achieving a lasting and just peace in the troubled region.



