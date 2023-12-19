California jury finds Google guilty of violating laws through Google Play app store

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of a four-week trial, a California jury swiftly rendered a verdict, determining that Google had violated antitrust laws through its Google Play app store. The decisive decision, reached in less than four hours, shook the tech giant, with one jury member expressing the need for a reminder of integrity within the company.



The federal ruling represents a significant blow to the dominant players in the technology industry, particularly in the wake of Apple's establishment of the first iPhone application store, which transformed the landscape of software retail markets. This innovative shift not only introduced a virtual dimension but also proved to be more lucrative than traditional supermarkets.



The ramifications of this legal battle extend beyond individual companies, shedding light on the broader landscape of antitrust regulations and the profitability of virtual software markets. Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, the developer behind Fortnite, has been a vocal advocate on this front. Although Epic Games faced a defeat in a similar case against Apple in 2021, this recent victory serves as a form of redemption for Sweeney's persistent claims.



The influence wielded by both Google and Apple in the app market is underscored by the fact that iPhone users are compelled to download applications exclusively from the Apple Store, while 90% of Android users obtain their apps from the Google Play Store. This concentration of power has raised questions and concerns, prompting legal scrutiny.



Despite the adverse ruling, Google has chosen to appeal, signaling a continued legal battle. Mark Lumley, a law professor at Stanford University, aptly remarked, "This ruling creates a breach in the fence of the walled garden," emphasizing the potential impact on the tightly controlled ecosystems of major tech platforms.

