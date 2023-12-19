Ophthalmologist in US discovers 15-year-old wooden splinter in man’s eye

(MENAFN) According to a report from a US-based news agency, an ophthalmologist in the United States made the surprising discovery that a man had unknowingly lived with a three-millimeter wooden splinter in his eye for nearly 15 years. The revelation came to light during a routine eye examination.



A study conducted at the Kresge Eye Institute in Detroit, Michigan, revealed that a man in his 30s from Boston underwent eye examinations due to his diabetic condition. Diabetes is associated with the risk of blindness and various eye conditions collectively referred to as diabetic eye disease. These conditions include diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, and glaucoma.



At first, physicians observed no apparent problems during the initial examination of the patient's eyes. Nevertheless, a routine checkup took an unexpected turn when doctors from Harvard Medical School and Wayne State University shared images with a medical journal. These photos unveiled the surprising discovery of a foreign object, specifically a three-millimeter wooden splinter, lodged in the man's cornea, which is the outermost layer of the eye.



The individual reported that approximately fifteen years ago, he experienced a severe "penetrating injury" while engaged in gardening. Once the initial symptoms had alleviated, he ceased giving further thought to the incident.



According to the medical report, the doctors stated that: "At the time of the injury, the patient reported experiencing immediate pain and discomfort but decided not to seek medical attention as the symptoms seemed to resolve over time. No further ophthalmic evaluation or treatment was pursued, and the patient's vision appeared stable over the years,"

